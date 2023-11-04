Brokerages Set Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Price Target at $12.87

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

AZUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of AZUL opened at $8.65 on Friday. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $862.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Azul by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 892,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 172,348 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Azul by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,014,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,897,000 after acquiring an additional 113,417 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

