Brokerages Set LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Target Price at $11.36

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of LendingClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. LendingClub has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $651.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.57.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $52,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 183,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,578.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,241,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 638.7% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,522,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,027 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 905,980 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,745,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 892,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

