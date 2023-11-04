Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$17.46

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.46.

A number of brokerages have commented on NFI. Scotiabank lifted their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded NFI Group from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price objective on NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Get NFI Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE:NFI opened at C$13.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. NFI Group has a one year low of C$7.00 and a one year high of C$14.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.64) by C$0.02. NFI Group had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of C$885.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$854.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NFI Group will post 0.3140535 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

(Get Free Report

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.