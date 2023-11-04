Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Lowered to $36.50 at Scotiabank

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $39.00 to $36.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.32.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.71.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

