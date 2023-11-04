Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $184.80 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.66 and a twelve month high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.38.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

