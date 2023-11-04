Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,649 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 69,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,571 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 668,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,594 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in General Dynamics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 19,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,930 shares of company stock valued at $16,956,890 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE GD opened at $243.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.