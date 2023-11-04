Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $794,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Ferrari by 6.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,022,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,982,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RACE shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.36.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE opened at $331.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.26. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $197.22 and a twelve month high of $332.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 40.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

