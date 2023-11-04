Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,022 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,883,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,455 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,272,000 after acquiring an additional 36,810 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,213 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,961,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,491,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,967,000 after acquiring an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 9,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $1,771,149.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,217.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 2,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $444,167.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,378.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE WTS opened at $190.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.09. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.62 and a 12-month high of $192.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $171.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

