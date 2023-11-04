Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

