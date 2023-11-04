Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total value of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,091,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $498.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $558.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.46 and its 200 day moving average is $481.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $567.41.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

