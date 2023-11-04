Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1,351.3% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 34.4% during the second quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 123,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,633,000 after purchasing an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $367.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.51. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

