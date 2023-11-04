Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.90 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,387 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,397,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,763,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,037 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,005,000 after buying an additional 14,892,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.40 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock worth $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares worth $1,584,149. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

