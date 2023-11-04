Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,441 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 30.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in Intel by 13.5% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

