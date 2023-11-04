Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,953 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $6,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,783 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $4,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

