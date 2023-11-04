Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Novartis Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:NVS opened at $92.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.28. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.