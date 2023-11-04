Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,234 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.13. The company has a market cap of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.55 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

