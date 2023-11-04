Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 12,799 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,799 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $74.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,871,721.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,824 shares of company stock worth $6,154,246. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

