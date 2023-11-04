Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 258 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

