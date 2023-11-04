Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 2,610 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,872,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,316,149,000 after buying an additional 811,877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,415,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,232,269,000 after purchasing an additional 332,948 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,173,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,218,322,000 after purchasing an additional 638,176 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $677,739,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.01. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Shell Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,992.17.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

