Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 4,425 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,977 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after buying an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,836,000 after buying an additional 433,886 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.14.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 49.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

