Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

BLDR opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.39. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total value of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,055.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,748 shares in the company, valued at $9,973,314.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 5,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.91, for a total transaction of $882,283.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,865,055.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 5.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $192,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.77.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

