BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BWX Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-$2.95 EPS.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $76.12 on Friday. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $79.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BWX Technologies news, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,031.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BWX Technologies news, Director Robert L. Nardelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BWX Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 32,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

