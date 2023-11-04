Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of CPE opened at $36.25 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

