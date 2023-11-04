Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $619.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.76 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share.
Callon Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of CPE opened at $36.25 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
