Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $65.10

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.10 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 65.70 ($0.80), with a volume of 6212 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.82).

Cambridge Cognition Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of £21.96 million, a P/E ratio of -576.27 and a beta of 1.01.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

