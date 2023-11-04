Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $84.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $101.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 3.4 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE CPT opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 191.39%.

Institutional Trading of Camden Property Trust

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.