Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $126.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $117.38.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $90.55 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $104.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 191.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after buying an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,961,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,341,000 after buying an additional 157,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,890,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,147,000 after buying an additional 45,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 99,189.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,795,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,254,000 after buying an additional 3,792,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,555,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,107,000 after buying an additional 851,164 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

