Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $15.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 182.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 272.7% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

