Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,484 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Canadian Solar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,255 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,645 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its stake in Canadian Solar by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 68,829 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.96 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

