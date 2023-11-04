CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $295,584.23 and approximately $6.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,768.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00200545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00684548 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011396 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.96 or 0.00488822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00050154 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00141165 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

