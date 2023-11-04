Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $27.03 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.28 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

