Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.75-7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.68. Cardinal Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.75-$7.00 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $100.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 101.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $102.46.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.02%.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,738,371.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $956,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 8,784.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 504,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 498,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 638,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,391,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 167,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

