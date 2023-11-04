Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRBU. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

Shares of CRBU opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.15. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 780.23% and a negative return on equity of 37.93%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 million. Analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 88.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 52.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

