Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Aflac by 99,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,395,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,059,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,699,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,505,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,462,000 after acquiring an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aflac by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,888,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,297,000 after acquiring an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aflac by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,812,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aflac by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,512,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,608 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AFL

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $582,012.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,318.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,023 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.