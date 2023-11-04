Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $231.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

