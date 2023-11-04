Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,462.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,049 shares of company stock worth $1,901,528 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 2.8 %

NEM opened at $39.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.