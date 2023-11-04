Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 175 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total transaction of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares in the company, valued at $37,338,329.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.4 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $429.30 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $357.57 and a 1-year high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.77.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.43.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

