Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 3,917 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 319,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 127,013 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $23.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were issued a $0.1063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

