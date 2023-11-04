CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Roth Mkm

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Mkm from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CarParts.com Stock Performance

CarParts.com stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.98 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 2.20. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. As a group, analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 12,627.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile



CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Stories

