Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $493,000 Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,458 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 413.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,029,000,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.30. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $65.39 and a 1-year high of $80.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

