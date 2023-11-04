Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $518,000 Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.