Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Has $545,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,982,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,764,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,636,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,489 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,315,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,666 shares of company stock valued at $12,738,421. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of KO stock opened at $56.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $51.55 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
