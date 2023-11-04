Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PEG stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.71 and a 52-week high of $65.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

