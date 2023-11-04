Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $183.73 per share, with a total value of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock opened at $174.76 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.36 and a 1 year high of $191.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.74. The company has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

