Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,413 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $247.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.62. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

