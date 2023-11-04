Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE:GS opened at $327.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

