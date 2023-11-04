Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Sells 873 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,864 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 46,115 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $70.25 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

