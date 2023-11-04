Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $207.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

