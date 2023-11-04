Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $500.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,541,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,907,000 after acquiring an additional 113,304 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 123,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.