Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Celsius from $165.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Celsius from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $189.08.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.39 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $206.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $325.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.19 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Celsius will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at $14,640,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexandre Ruberti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.25, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,826.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $787,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

