Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 61.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Cencora by 262.1% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cencora in a report on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Cencora from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock worth $8,581,774. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE COR opened at $195.17 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.10 and a twelve month high of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.58.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. Cencora had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 612.69%. The firm had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

